    Haley addresses UN about North Korea sanctions

Haley addresses UN about North Korea sanctions

A UN Security Council resolution has passed imposing a new level of fresh sanctions on North Korea for their continued ballistic missile testing and violations of prior UN resolutions. US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley spoke upon entering the Security Council meeting where the vote took place. CNN's Ana Cabrera has more.
