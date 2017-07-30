Caught in the chaos in Venezuela

Venezuela is in the midst of chaos and violence. Everyday, opposition groups clash with security forces all over the country. Molotov cocktails fly in the middle of the day. Rubber bullets and tear gas are reaching businesses, schools and even churches; many are caught it the middle.
Venezuela is in the midst of chaos and violence. Everyday, opposition groups clash with security forces all over the country. Molotov cocktails fly in the middle of the day. Rubber bullets and tear gas are reaching businesses, schools and even churches; many are caught it the middle.