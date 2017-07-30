Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Venezuela caught in chaos newton dnt_00000000
Venezuela caught in chaos newton dnt_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Caught in the chaos in Venezuela

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Caught in the chaos in Venezuela

Venezuela is in the midst of chaos and violence. Everyday, opposition groups clash with security forces all over the country. Molotov cocktails fly in the middle of the day. Rubber bullets and tear gas are reaching businesses, schools and even churches; many are caught it the middle.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Caught in the chaos in Venezuela

Venezuela is in the midst of chaos and violence. Everyday, opposition groups clash with security forces all over the country. Molotov cocktails fly in the middle of the day. Rubber bullets and tear gas are reaching businesses, schools and even churches; many are caught it the middle.
Source: CNN