Israel removes metal detectors at Temple Mount

Israeli crews removed the metal detectors at the entrances to Temple Mount, known to Muslim worshipers as the Noble Sanctuary. Installation of those detectors set off violent clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli security forces. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
Israeli crews removed the metal detectors at the entrances to Temple Mount, known to Muslim worshipers as the Noble Sanctuary. Installation of those detectors set off violent clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli security forces. CNN's Ian Lee reports.