Sex trafficking victims in Cambodia speak out

CNN's Alexandra Field catches up with three girls featured in the CNN Freedom Project's award-winning 2013 documentary, "Every Day in Cambodia." Sold into sexual slavery by their own mothers, today they have found dignity and hope through gainful employment..
