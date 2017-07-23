Breaking News

    Polish protests spread as Duda considers bill

Polish protests spread as Duda considers bill

Protests spread to more than 100 cities in Poland after a bill that would give its populist government the power to push all the nation's Supreme Court judges into retirement passed the upper house of the National Assembly. CNN's Muhammad Lila has the story.
Source: CNN

