Violent clashes rock Jerusalem's Old City

Three Israelis were killed Friday in a stabbing attack in a West Bank settlement, Israeli authorities said. The attack followed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City, in which three Palestinians were also killed, according to Palestinian officials. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
