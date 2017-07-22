Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Palestinian worshippers run for cover from teargas, fired by Israeli forces, following prayers outside Jerusalem's Old City in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound after Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering the Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose and protests erupted over new security measures at the highly sensitive holy site on July 21, 2017. The ban came after Israeli ministers decided not to order the removal of metal detectors erected at entrances to the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby a week ago that killed two policemen. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)
Palestinian worshippers run for cover from teargas, fired by Israeli forces, following prayers outside Jerusalem's Old City in front of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound after Israeli police barred men under 50 from entering the Old City for Friday Muslim prayers as tensions rose and protests erupted over new security measures at the highly sensitive holy site on July 21, 2017. The ban came after Israeli ministers decided not to order the removal of metal detectors erected at entrances to the Haram al-Sharif mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, following an attack nearby a week ago that killed two policemen. / AFP PHOTO / AHMAD GHARABLI (Photo credit should read AHMAD GHARABLI/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Violent clashes rock Jerusalem's Old City

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Violent clashes rock Jerusalem's Old City

Three Israelis were killed Friday in a stabbing attack in a West Bank settlement, Israeli authorities said. The attack followed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City, in which three Palestinians were also killed, according to Palestinian officials. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Violent clashes rock Jerusalem's Old City

Three Israelis were killed Friday in a stabbing attack in a West Bank settlement, Israeli authorities said. The attack followed clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces in Jerusalem's Old City, in which three Palestinians were also killed, according to Palestinian officials. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
Source: CNN