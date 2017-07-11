The players behind the Trump Jr. meeting

Donald Trump Jr. agreed to meet with a "Russian government attorney" receiving an email offering him "very sensitive information" that would "incriminate" Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to emails the younger Trump publicly released Tuesday. CNN's Ivan Watson reports
