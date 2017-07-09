Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hungary FINA championships macfarlane pkg_00015312
hungary FINA championships macfarlane pkg_00015312

    JUST WATCHED

    Hungary gets ready for FINA championships

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hungary gets ready for FINA championships

Swimmers, divers and water polo players are arriving in the Hungarian capital of Budapest for the FINA World Championships. But as CNN's Christina Macfarlane discovered, the city faced a race against the clock to be ready after Guadalajara withdrew as host city.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Hungary gets ready for FINA championships

Swimmers, divers and water polo players are arriving in the Hungarian capital of Budapest for the FINA World Championships. But as CNN's Christina Macfarlane discovered, the city faced a race against the clock to be ready after Guadalajara withdrew as host city.
Source: CNN