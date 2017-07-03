Qatar deadline extended

This is the latest development in the rift between Qatar and four Arab states. Envoys worked steadily to tackle the crisis, a surprising rupture that began last month and spawned diplomatic tensions throughout the region. CNN's Nic Robertson has the details
This is the latest development in the rift between Qatar and four Arab states. Envoys worked steadily to tackle the crisis, a surprising rupture that began last month and spawned diplomatic tensions throughout the region. CNN's Nic Robertson has the details