Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

hong kong biggest fear coren pkg_00023508
hong kong biggest fear coren pkg_00023508

    JUST WATCHED

    Hong Kong residents fear new law

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Hong Kong residents fear new law

Five Hong Kong booksellers and a Chinese tycoon at a luxury hotel were all allegedly abducted and taken into China in the past few years. Now Hong Kongers are worried that a controversial national security law will effectively make this sort of action legal. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Hong Kong residents fear new law

Five Hong Kong booksellers and a Chinese tycoon at a luxury hotel were all allegedly abducted and taken into China in the past few years. Now Hong Kongers are worried that a controversial national security law will effectively make this sort of action legal. CNN's Anna Coren reports.
Source: CNN