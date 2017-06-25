Breaking News

Israeli soldiers patrol near the border with Syria after projectiles fired from the war-torn country hit the Israeli occupied Golan Heights on June 24, 2017. An Israeli aircraft carried out a strike on Syria after 10 projectiles hit the occupied Golan Heights, an army spokesman said. The Israeli Air Force also targeted two tanks of the "Syrian regime" in the northern part of the Golan, the spokesman said, adding the projectiles did not cause any casualties.
Syria: What Israel sees

Israel launched strikes on Syrian military positions, close to the two countries' disputed border in the Golan Heights, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). CNN's Ian Lee recently spent a night with an Israeli intelligence unit as they deployed to the border.
