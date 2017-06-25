Syria: What Israel sees

Israel launched strikes on Syrian military positions, close to the two countries' disputed border in the Golan Heights, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). CNN's Ian Lee recently spent a night with an Israeli intelligence unit as they deployed to the border.
