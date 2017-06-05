London attacker appeared in Jihadi documentary

One of the three men behind a deadly terror attack in London, Khuram Shazad Butt, appeared several times in a Channel 4 documentary "The Jihadis Next Door." The documentary profiled a group of individuals linked to al-Muhajiroun, a loose group of British extremists supportive of ISIS.
One of the three men behind a deadly terror attack in London, Khuram Shazad Butt, appeared several times in a Channel 4 documentary "The Jihadis Next Door." The documentary profiled a group of individuals linked to al-Muhajiroun, a loose group of British extremists supportive of ISIS.