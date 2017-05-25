Martial law order creates ghost island

Under martial law, the island of Mindanao and its main city Marawi are mostly empty. CNN's Will Ripley reports on Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ordering martial law after deadly clashes broke out between Filipino government troops and Islamist militants.
