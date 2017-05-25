Breaking News

Philippine soldiers ride in the back of a truck as they leave a military camp in Marawi, on the southern island of Mindanao on May 25, 2017, to reinforce soldiers at the battlefront in the city centre days after Muslim extremists attacked the city. Philippine troops aboard helicopters and in armoured tanks battled Islamist militants inside a southern city on May 25, as reports emerged of the gunmen murdering civilians. / AFP PHOTO / TED ALJIBE (Photo credit should read TED ALJIBE/AFP/Getty Images)
    Martial law order creates ghost island

Under martial law, the island of Mindanao and its main city Marawi are mostly empty. CNN's Will Ripley reports on Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte ordering martial law after deadly clashes broke out between Filipino government troops and Islamist militants.
Source: CNN

