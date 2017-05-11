Undocumented immigrant loses protection

Colotl, a 28-year-old undocumented immigrant, was twice given permission to remain in the country under the Obama administration's DACA policy. Now under the new administration her new application has been denied and her work permit revoked. CNN's Rafael Romo reports.
