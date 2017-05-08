Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

CNN talks to wife of american detained in NK- Watson_00003221
CNN talks to wife of american detained in NK- Watson_00003221

    JUST WATCHED

    Wife of American detained in NK speaks out

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Wife of American detained in NK speaks out

North Korea has detained a US citizen, Kim Hak-Song, on suspicion of "hostile acts" against the regime. He is the second US professor working in North Korea at the same university to be detained in recent months. CNN's Ivan Watson spoke exclusively to the man's wife.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Wife of American detained in NK speaks out

North Korea has detained a US citizen, Kim Hak-Song, on suspicion of "hostile acts" against the regime. He is the second US professor working in North Korea at the same university to be detained in recent months. CNN's Ivan Watson spoke exclusively to the man's wife.
Source: CNN