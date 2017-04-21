Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    How will shooting impact French election?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

How will shooting impact French election?

Thursday's terror attack on the Champs-Elysées, in which a policeman was killed and others wounded, just days before the country goes to the polls has brought yet another twist to an increasingly unpredictable election race. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
Source: CNN

Shooting at Paris' Champs-Elysées (5 Videos)

See More

How will shooting impact French election?

The Lead

Thursday's terror attack on the Champs-Elysées, in which a policeman was killed and others wounded, just days before the country goes to the polls has brought yet another twist to an increasingly unpredictable election race. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
Source: CNN