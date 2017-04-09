Breaking News

    USS Carl Vinson heads to Korean Peninsula

USS Carl Vinson heads to Korean Peninsula

A US aircraft carrier-led strike group is headed toward the western Pacific Ocean near the Korean Peninsula, a US defense official confirmed to CNN. The move of the USS Carl Vinson is in response to recent North Korean provocations, the official said.
