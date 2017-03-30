Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

china as climate change leader? will ripley _00001922
china as climate change leader? will ripley _00001922

    JUST WATCHED

    China steps up environmental protection

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

China steps up environmental protection

It's a drastic role reversal for the US and China when it comes to climate change. As President Trump rolled back regulations aimed at protecting the environment, China's president was touting the virtues of environmental protection. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Source: CNN

China in the news (15 Videos)

See More

China steps up environmental protection

It's a drastic role reversal for the US and China when it comes to climate change. As President Trump rolled back regulations aimed at protecting the environment, China's president was touting the virtues of environmental protection. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Source: CNN