Putin meets with Marine Le Pen at the Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed the "great importance" of ties between his country and France as he met French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen at the Kremlin on Friday, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported. CNN's Brian Todd reports.
