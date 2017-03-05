Egyptian Christians flee after ISIS attacks

An exodus is taking place in Egypt's North Sinai as ISIS threatens the Christian community. Families are packing up and fleeing their homes but for some, it's too late. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deaths of seven Christians in North Sinai since the end of January. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
