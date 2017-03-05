Breaking News

A picture taken from the Rafah border of the southern Gaza Strip with Egypt shows smoke billowing in Egypt's North Sinai on July 16, 2015. Earlier today the Islamic State jihadist group said it carried out a missile attack on an Egyptian navy vessel off North Sinai, the first such incident in a two-year insurgency. AFP PHOTO / SAID KHATIB (Photo credit should read SAID KHATIB/AFP/Getty Images)
    Egyptian Christians flee after ISIS attacks

An exodus is taking place in Egypt's North Sinai as ISIS threatens the Christian community. Families are packing up and fleeing their homes but for some, it's too late. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the deaths of seven Christians in North Sinai since the end of January. CNN's Ian Lee reports.
