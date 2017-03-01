Breaking News

    Russia mistakenly bombs US-backed forces

The top US commander fighting ISIS in Iraq and Syria told reporters that Russian and Syrian regime aircrafts bombed Syrian villages that "they thought were held by ISIS," but were actually occupied US-backed Syrian Arab coalition forces. CNN's Barbara Starr reports.
