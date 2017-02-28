Returning to Mosul, CNN documentary trailer

Trapped by an ISIS firefight, CNN's Arwa Damon and Brice Laine took shelter with an ordinary Iraqi family in East Mosul. Two months after their escape, the pair returned to discover the fate of the soldiers and civilians they met, and to find out how the city and its people are recovering after years under ISIS control. Watch 'Return to Mosul' Saturday, April 8, at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.

Source: CNN