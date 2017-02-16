Breaking News

north koreans praise missile test despite sanctions dnt ripley_00001002

    N. Koreans praise missile test despite sanctions

North Korean government sources reveal to CNN's Will Ripley that their latest ballistic missile launch was not, as many speculated, a specific message to President Trump. Instead, they say it was a gift for the 75th birth anniversary of deceased leader Kim Jong Il.
