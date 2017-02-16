N. Koreans praise missile test despite sanctions

North Korean government sources reveal to CNN's Will Ripley that their latest ballistic missile launch was not, as many speculated, a specific message to President Trump. Instead, they say it was a gift for the 75th birth anniversary of deceased leader Kim Jong Il.
North Korean government sources reveal to CNN's Will Ripley that their latest ballistic missile launch was not, as many speculated, a specific message to President Trump. Instead, they say it was a gift for the 75th birth anniversary of deceased leader Kim Jong Il.