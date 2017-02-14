CNN investigates fraudulent passports

A year-long investigation done in partnership with CNN en Espanol found Venezuelan passports and visas were allegedly sold through the Venezuelan embassy in Iraq. Warnings about fraudulent Venezuelan passports have been raised for years. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
A year-long investigation done in partnership with CNN en Espanol found Venezuelan passports and visas were allegedly sold through the Venezuelan embassy in Iraq. Warnings about fraudulent Venezuelan passports have been raised for years. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.