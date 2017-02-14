Breaking News

THIS IS A GRAPHIC CREATED BY OUR CNN EDITORS FOR THE SPECIAL INVESTIGATION "PASSPORTS IN THE SHADOW" (PASAPORTES EN LA SOMBRA)
    Ex-official: Was easy to go and be Venezuelan

A year-long investigation done in partnership with CNN en Espanol found Venezuelan passports and visas were allegedly sold through the Venezuelan embassy in Iraq. Warnings about fraudulent Venezuelan passports have been raised for years. CNN's Drew Griffin reports.
