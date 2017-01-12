Cuban immigration policy ends

The US has informed Cuba that it is ending the 'wet foot, dry foot' policy, which means that Cubans who arrive in the US will no longer have preferential treatment for immigration. CNN's Patrick Oppmann, Amara Walker, and Michael Holmes discuss the new policy.
