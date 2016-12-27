Ex-diplomat: N. Korea set for major nuke push

Political uncertainty in the United States and in South Korea could give North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "an apt time" to develop nuclear weapons "at all costs by the end of 2017," a high-profile North Korean diplomat who recently defected to South Korea said.
