Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

japan putin russia preview ripley pkg_00011905
japan putin russia preview ripley pkg_00011905

    JUST WATCHED

    Abe, Putin look to strengthen Japan-Russia relations

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Abe, Putin look to strengthen Japan-Russia relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes his first visit to Japan in 11 years, and the Japanese government is hopeful for the return of islands surrendered to Russia during World War II. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Abe, Putin look to strengthen Japan-Russia relations

Russian President Vladimir Putin makes his first visit to Japan in 11 years, and the Japanese government is hopeful for the return of islands surrendered to Russia during World War II. CNN's Will Ripley reports.
Source: CNN