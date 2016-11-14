West Bank outposts could be retroactively legalized
A government committee in Israel unanimously approved a controversial bill that would retroactively legalize illegally-built West Bank outposts despite objections from the attorney general and reservations from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
West Bank outposts could be retroactively legalized
A government committee in Israel unanimously approved a controversial bill that would retroactively legalize illegally-built West Bank outposts despite objections from the attorney general and reservations from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.