Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

israeli outpost vote liebermann lklv_00000711
israeli outpost vote liebermann lklv_00000711

    JUST WATCHED

    West Bank outposts could be retroactively legalized

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

West Bank outposts could be retroactively legalized

A government committee in Israel unanimously approved a controversial bill that would retroactively legalize illegally-built West Bank outposts despite objections from the attorney general and reservations from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

West Bank outposts could be retroactively legalized

A government committee in Israel unanimously approved a controversial bill that would retroactively legalize illegally-built West Bank outposts despite objections from the attorney general and reservations from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. CNN's Oren Liebermann reports.
Source: CNN