Filmmaker: Half of elephants will be wiped out in 5 years
A new Netflix documentary tracks international ivory trade and how it impacts the very existence of elephants. Filmmaker Kief Davidson and Andrea Crosta, executive director of Elephant Action League talks with CNN's Amara Walker on how the film was made.
