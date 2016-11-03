Filmmaker: Half of elephants will be wiped out in 5 years

Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Photo made on December 30, 2012 shows an elephant at the Amboseli game reserve, approximately 250 kilometres south of Kenyan capital Nairobi. Drawing to its close today, this year 2012, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, IFAW, stands out as the ''annus horriblis'' (Latin for 'year of horrors') for the World's largest land mammal with statistics standing at 34 tonnes of poached ivory having been seized, marking the biggest ever total of confiscated ivory in a single year, outstripping by almost 40 per cent last year's record of 24.3 tonnes. Earlier this year, in just six weeks, between January and March 2012, at least 50 per cent of the elephants in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park were slaughtered for their ivory by horseback bandits. Most illegal ivory is destined for Asia, in particular China, where it has soared in value as an investment vehicle and coveted as "white gold." AFP PHOTO/Tony KARUMBA (Photo credit should read TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)
Photo made on December 30, 2012 shows an elephant at the Amboseli game reserve, approximately 250 kilometres south of Kenyan capital Nairobi. Drawing to its close today, this year 2012, according to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, IFAW, stands out as the ''annus horriblis'' (Latin for 'year of horrors') for the World's largest land mammal with statistics standing at 34 tonnes of poached ivory having been seized, marking the biggest ever total of confiscated ivory in a single year, outstripping by almost 40 per cent last year's record of 24.3 tonnes. Earlier this year, in just six weeks, between January and March 2012, at least 50 per cent of the elephants in Cameroon's Bouba Ndjida National Park were slaughtered for their ivory by horseback bandits. Most illegal ivory is destined for Asia, in particular China, where it has soared in value as an investment vehicle and coveted as "white gold." AFP PHOTO/Tony KARUMBA (Photo credit should read TONY KARUMBA/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Filmmaker: Half of elephants will be wiped out in 5 years

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Filmmaker: Half of elephants will be wiped out in 5 years

A new Netflix documentary tracks international ivory trade and how it impacts the very existence of elephants. Filmmaker Kief Davidson and Andrea Crosta, executive director of Elephant Action League talks with CNN's Amara Walker on how the film was made.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

Filmmaker: Half of elephants will be wiped out in 5 years

A new Netflix documentary tracks international ivory trade and how it impacts the very existence of elephants. Filmmaker Kief Davidson and Andrea Crosta, executive director of Elephant Action League talks with CNN's Amara Walker on how the film was made.
Source: CNN