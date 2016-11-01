Charges dropped against South African finance minister

Breaking News

The National Prosecuting Authority has announced it will drop fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and two former colleagues at the South African Revenue Service (SARS). CNN's David McKenzie reports.
The National Prosecuting Authority has announced it will drop fraud charges against Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and two former colleagues at the South African Revenue Service (SARS). CNN's David McKenzie reports.
