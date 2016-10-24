Breaking News

CALAIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 24: Migrants queue behind a line of police at a reception point outside the Jungle migrant camp before boarding buses to refugee centres around France on October 24, 2016 in Calais, France. French authorities have begun to clear the estimated 7000 people from the Jungle migrant and refugee camp ahead of its demolition. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)
    Migrants defy order to leave 'The Jungle' camp in Calais

Hundreds of migrants heed the evacuation order to leave the migrant camp in Calais, but some who defy that order will be tested as French authorities move to dismantle the camp itself. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
