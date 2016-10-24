Migrants defy order to leave 'The Jungle' camp in Calais
Hundreds of migrants heed the evacuation order to leave the migrant camp in Calais, but some who defy that order will be tested as French authorities move to dismantle the camp itself. CNN's Melissa Bell reports.
