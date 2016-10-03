Colombians narrowly reject peace deal with the FARC
Colombians narrowly rejected a referendum on a peace deal between the government and former rebel group FARC that took over four years to negotiate and would have ended five decades of war. CNN's Rafael Romo has more.
