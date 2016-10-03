Breaking News

    Colombians narrowly reject peace deal with the FARC

Colombians narrowly rejected a referendum on a peace deal between the government and former rebel group FARC that took over four years to negotiate and would have ended five decades of war. CNN's Rafael Romo has more.
Source: CNN

