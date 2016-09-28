Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

s korea new corruption law hancocks pkg_00004404
s korea new corruption law hancocks pkg_00004404

    JUST WATCHED

    South Korea attempts to clean up corruption (2016)

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

South Korea attempts to clean up corruption (2016)

A new anti-corruption rule will go into effect in South Korea putting a cap on client entertainment spending. It is a government attempt to crack down on rampant bribery and fraud in the political and business world.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (15 Videos)

See More

South Korea attempts to clean up corruption (2016)

A new anti-corruption rule will go into effect in South Korea putting a cap on client entertainment spending. It is a government attempt to crack down on rampant bribery and fraud in the political and business world.
Source: CNN