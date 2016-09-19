Breaking News

    Thousands of Syrian refugees languish in the desert

Syria's so-called "Ghost Refugees" are the more than seventy-five thousand Syrian refugees stranded between Jordan and Syria, living in squalor and with no help on the way. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports.
