Thousands of Syrian refugees languish in the desert
Syria's so-called "Ghost Refugees" are the more than seventy-five thousand Syrian refugees stranded between Jordan and Syria, living in squalor and with no help on the way. CNN's Jomana Karadsheh reports.
