Kerry: Russia needs to stop Assad from bombing people
Secretary of State John Kerry was sharply critical of Russia for failing to enforce a ceasefire agreement in Syria, calling on Russia to "stop the grandstanding, stop the showboating and get the humanitarian assistance going."
Secretary of State John Kerry was sharply critical of Russia for failing to enforce a ceasefire agreement in Syria, calling on Russia to "stop the grandstanding, stop the showboating and get the humanitarian assistance going."