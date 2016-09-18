Breaking News

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry listens to the proceedings during an event releasing the "2015 Trafficking in Persons Report," at the U.S. State Department in 2015 in Washington, DC.
    Kerry: Russia needs to stop Assad from bombing people

Secretary of State John Kerry was sharply critical of Russia for failing to enforce a ceasefire agreement in Syria, calling on Russia to "stop the grandstanding, stop the showboating and get the humanitarian assistance going."
