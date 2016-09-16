Kremlin critic appears on Russian state television
One of the main opposition leaders, Mikhail Kasyanov, has been given air time on Kremlin-controlled state television, which is usually free of opposition voices. CNN's Matthew Chance reports on the upcoming parliamentary election.
