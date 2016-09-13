Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

super typhoon meranti holmes walker sater segment_00002208
super typhoon meranti holmes walker sater segment_00002208

    JUST WATCHED

    Strongest storm on earth roars toward Taiwan and China

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Strongest storm on earth roars toward Taiwan and China

The strongest storm to form within the past three years, Super Typhoon Meranti, is headed toward Taiwan and China, packing winds of almost 190 mph. CNN's Amara Walker, Michael Holmes, and Tom Sater report on this monster storm.
Source: CNN

Stories worth watching (12 Videos)

See More

Strongest storm on earth roars toward Taiwan and China

The strongest storm to form within the past three years, Super Typhoon Meranti, is headed toward Taiwan and China, packing winds of almost 190 mph. CNN's Amara Walker, Michael Holmes, and Tom Sater report on this monster storm.
Source: CNN