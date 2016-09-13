Strongest storm on earth roars toward Taiwan and China
The strongest storm to form within the past three years, Super Typhoon Meranti, is headed toward Taiwan and China, packing winds of almost 190 mph. CNN's Amara Walker, Michael Holmes, and Tom Sater report on this monster storm.
