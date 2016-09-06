Victims struggle to breathe after Aleppo chemical attack
More than 80 people were treated for suffocation after an alleged chlorine attack by the Assad regime in the Sukkari neighborhood of Aleppo on September 6th, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
