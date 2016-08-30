Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

desperate migrants wedeman walker segment_00001911
desperate migrants wedeman walker segment_00001911

    JUST WATCHED

    Thousands of migrants saved crossing the Mediterranean

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Thousands of migrants saved crossing the Mediterranean

More than 6,500 desperate migrants crossing the Mediterranean were rescued in 30 hours by European governments and NGOs. The desperation driving the massive migration shows no sign of slowing down. CNN's Ben Wedeman and Amara Walker report.
Source: CNN

Migrant crisis (43 Videos)

See More

Thousands of migrants saved crossing the Mediterranean

More than 6,500 desperate migrants crossing the Mediterranean were rescued in 30 hours by European governments and NGOs. The desperation driving the massive migration shows no sign of slowing down. CNN's Ben Wedeman and Amara Walker report.
Source: CNN