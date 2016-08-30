Thousands of migrants saved crossing the Mediterranean
More than 6,500 desperate migrants crossing the Mediterranean were rescued in 30 hours by European governments and NGOs. The desperation driving the massive migration shows no sign of slowing down. CNN's Ben Wedeman and Amara Walker report.
