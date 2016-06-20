Rwanda's vision City to house 25,000

A housing deficit in Rwanda is fueling major development in the country. It's called Vision City, a plan to build 4,500 units to house nearly 25,000 people in Kigali. CNN's Eleni Giokos meets with Rwanda's minister of infrastructure to discuss the project.
