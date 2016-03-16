N. Korea sentences US student to 15 years hard labor
N. Korea sentenced an American college student Otto Warmbier to 15 years of hard labor. Warmbier admitted to attempting to steal a banner with a political slogan from his hotel. It is not known whether he made the admission under duress.
N. Korea sentenced an American college student Otto Warmbier to 15 years of hard labor. Warmbier admitted to attempting to steal a banner with a political slogan from his hotel. It is not known whether he made the admission under duress.