Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

    JUST WATCHED

    N. Korea sentences US student to 15 years hard labor

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

N. Korea sentences US student to 15 years hard labor

N. Korea sentenced an American college student Otto Warmbier to 15 years of hard labor. Warmbier admitted to attempting to steal a banner with a political slogan from his hotel. It is not known whether he made the admission under duress.
Source: CNN

North Korea Tensions (15 Videos)

See More

N. Korea sentences US student to 15 years hard labor

Situation Room

N. Korea sentenced an American college student Otto Warmbier to 15 years of hard labor. Warmbier admitted to attempting to steal a banner with a political slogan from his hotel. It is not known whether he made the admission under duress.
Source: CNN