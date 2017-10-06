Dominica resident returns to apartment after storm
Evacuating 30 minutes before the eye of Hurricane Maria made landfall, a Dominica resident is lucky to be alive. Returning to his apartment with Juan Carlos Rodriguez, he observes what would have a death trap.
