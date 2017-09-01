Breaking News

Hurricane Irma satellite image
Hurricane Irma satellite image

    Where is Hurricane Irma headed?

While much of the United States' focus is still on Texas and the destruction left behind by Hurricane Harvey and its historic rainfall, powerful Hurricane Irma is rapidly intensifying in the open Atlantic and poses a major threat to the Caribbean and potentially the United States next week.
