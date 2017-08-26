Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

rockport texas destruction hurricane harvey valencia_00002208
rockport texas destruction hurricane harvey valencia_00002208

    JUST WATCHED

    Harvey pounds south Texas, levels buildings

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Harvey pounds south Texas, levels buildings

Hurricane Harvey has left towns along Texas' Gulf Coast with downed power lines, leveled buildings, and inland flooding. CNN's Nick Valencia speaks to a resident who heeded local officials' warnings and wrote his social security number on his forearm.
Source: CNN

Hurricane Harvey (12 Videos)

See More

Harvey pounds south Texas, levels buildings

Hurricane Harvey has left towns along Texas' Gulf Coast with downed power lines, leveled buildings, and inland flooding. CNN's Nick Valencia speaks to a resident who heeded local officials' warnings and wrote his social security number on his forearm.
Source: CNN