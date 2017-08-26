Harvey pounds south Texas, levels buildings

Hurricane Harvey has left towns along Texas' Gulf Coast with downed power lines, leveled buildings, and inland flooding. CNN's Nick Valencia speaks to a resident who heeded local officials' warnings and wrote his social security number on his forearm.
Hurricane Harvey has left towns along Texas' Gulf Coast with downed power lines, leveled buildings, and inland flooding. CNN's Nick Valencia speaks to a resident who heeded local officials' warnings and wrote his social security number on his forearm.