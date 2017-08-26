See Hurricane Harvey's power and destruction

Hurricane Harvey, the first Category 4 hurricane to make landfall in the United States since Hurricane Charley in 2004, has stalled over the south Texas coast, causing millions of residents to see hurricane-force winds that knocked down trees, power poles and signs.
