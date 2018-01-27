Michigan attorney general slams MSU board

A special prosecutor will investigate Michigan State University "from the president's office down" over how former MSU sports physician Larry Nassar could have sexually abused girls and young women for nearly 20 years without university action, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said.
