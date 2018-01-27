Breaking News

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, flanked by Michigan State Police Director Kriste Etue and special prosecutor William Forsyth, said no one at Michigan State University will be off limits to the investigation.
    Michigan attorney general slams MSU board

A special prosecutor will investigate Michigan State University "from the president's office down" over how former MSU sports physician Larry Nassar could have sexually abused girls and young women for nearly 20 years without university action, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette said.
Source: CNN

